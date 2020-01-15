Stepping down would be most honorable thing for HH to do in his lifetime – GBM

- Local
-
by Natasha Sakala on 15 Jan 2020by Mukosha Funga on 15 Jan 2020by Julia Malunga on 15 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 15 Jan 2020
- Business
-
by Stuart Lisulo on 15 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 13 Jan 2020by Natasha Sakala on 12 Jan 2020by Ulande Nkomesha on 9 Jan 2020
- Courts
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020by Zondiwe Mbewe on 14 Jan 2020
- Goal Diggers
-
by Zondiwe Mbewe on 15 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 14 Jan 2020by Abraham Kalito on 13 Jan 2020by Tim Zulu on 13 Jan 2020
- Opinion
-
by Diggers Editor on 14 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 12 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 10 Jan 2020by Diggers Editor on 9 Jan 2020
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
-
by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 14 Jan 2020by Chisoni Mumba, PhD on 14 Jan 2020by Julius Kapembwa, PhD on 7 Jan 2020by Sishuwa Sishuwa on 6 Jan 2020
- Editor's Choice
-
by Sikonathi Mantshantsha on 11 Jan 2020by Amber Phillips on 19 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 24 May 2019by Diggers Reporter on 4 Mar 2019
- Lifestyle
CLOSE
-
by Zindikilani Banda in Sinda on 9 Jan 2020by Felix Kashweka on 17 Dec 2019by Diggers Correspondent on 9 Dec 2019by Sampa Kabwela on 23 Nov 2019
Stepping down would be most honorable thing for HH to do in his lifetime – GBMBy Mukosha Funga on 15 Jan 2020
Former UPND vice president Geoffrey Mwamba says it would be the most honourable thing for Hakainde Hichilema to step down if he loses the 2021 presidential election.
Recently, Hichilema told his Twitter followers that he will gladly step down if he loses next year’s election.
And commenting on this in an interview, Mwamba, who is now PF deputy chairperson for mobilization, said he did not believe Hichilema would step down.
“If he had to do that, that would be the most honourable thing that he would ever do in his lifetime. But knowing him and having worked so closely with him, I don’t think he will do that because he claims that UPND is him and he is the UPND. And he thinks that no one else can run UPND. If I were him, I would comfortably say that let me try other leaders. There are so many capable leaders in UPND who would actually propel the UPND party to greater heights but he doesn’t want to give them that chance. That is why UPND will not get anywhere as long as he is there,” Mwamba said.
“Just to add on that, he is not a people’s person. He doesn’t charm the Zambian people. He has no political charisma to entice Zambians to vote for him. So, for me, if he had to step down in 2021, I think that would be the most honourable thing. And in fact, he will be doing himself favour so that he can go back to the farm and start rearing [or] looking after the animals. I think in that field, he will do very well and he will grow.”
And Mwamba said a lot of people who had followed him to the UPND had started rejoining the ruling PF.
“I think we are doing exceedingly well and most people that I went with to UPND have started coming back. The reason why? Because they have started seeing that UPND does not mean well. UPND are just a user. They just want to use people to get what they want and after that, they dump them. And moreover, what they did to me, the way I was hounded out of the party is what has annoyed a lot of my followers. And that is why they have backtracked and have started supporting PF. And I will say so far so good for now. The numbers are growing not only in Northern, Luapula, Muchinga or Copperbelt, but even in Southern, Western, and North Western Provinces because they have realized that they have a misfit of a president of the UPND. He is a political misfit. He cannot look after this country at all,” said Mwamba.
“Zambia needs a charmer like President Edgar Lungu, someone who is humble, with humility and of course forgiving. But that is not in my brother Hakainde Hichilema. He has something behind his back. He had natural hatred for certain people. So, if allowed to go into State House, this country will be divided.”
About Mukosha Funga
Mukosha is interested in good governance and anti-corruption reporting.
Email: mukosha@diggers.news
Related Items
- Stepping down would be most honorable thing for HH to do in his lifetime – GBM - 15 Jan 2020
- If enacted, Public Order Bill of 2019 will constitutionalize dictatorship, warns Ndulo - 14 Jan 2020
- DEC nabs IMS boss’ lawyer for forging sick note - 10 Jan 2020
- We don’t want to respond to Archbishop Mpundu, he’s a UPND sympathiser, alleges Mwila - 7 Jan 2020
- Lungu goes on 4-day holiday - 7 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Ministers, Tasila sue Diggers, EIA over Mukula exposé (6,341 views)
- Frank Mutubila to launch Capital FM (3,199 views)
- Lusaka woman in court over fake job deal (2,854 views)
- Kamanga confirms FAZ has chosen next Chipolopolo gaffer (2,767 views)
- Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya (2,332 views)
- We don’t play politics of empty promises, says Kampyongo
- Stepping down would be most honorable thing for HH to do in his lifetime – GBM
- ZCCM-IH’s profits drop by 47%
- ECZ won’t sponsor stakeholders to verify ballot papers in Dubai this time – Nshindano
- PF Central Committee’s Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others – Panji Kaunda
Subscribe For News In Email
ArchivesFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
-
«January 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Latest
-
We don’t play politics of empty promises, says Kampyongo15 Jan 2020
-
Stepping down would be most honorable thing for HH to do in his lifetime – GBM15 Jan 2020
- 15 Jan 2020
-
PF Central Committee’s Lungu endorsement disadvantaging others – Panji Kaunda15 Jan 2020
-
Lusaka lawyer in court for issuing dishonored cheques15 Jan 2020
-
Two ministers, Lungu’s daughter sue Diggers over Mukula smuggling exposè15 Jan 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
Plot No. Lus/9812/649-MC8
off Alex Chola Road
Nyumba Yanga
P.O. Box 32147
Lusaka, Zambia
Telephone or WhatsApp:
+26-097-7708285
+26-095-3424603
+26-096-5815078
Email:
diggers [at] diggers [dot] news
editor [at] diggers [dot] news
Send this to a friend
-
Comment on article