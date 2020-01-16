DEC arrests 4 Serenje radio staff for trafficking in cannabis

The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested four Serenje Community Radio Station workers for trafficking in various quantities of cannabis.

In a statement issued to News Diggers!, DEC public relations officer Theresa Katongo stated that those arrested include Male Kapema, 40, the station manager, Masulani Banda, 28, a radio technician, Wilfred Nyirongo, 28, a reporter and Semas Chola, 26, a radio presenter.

“Those arrested include Male Kapema, 40, a Radio Station Manager for trafficking in 847g of loose cannabis and 534.2g of cannabis seeds and Masulani Banda, 28, a Radio Technician for trafficking in 694g of loose cannabis and 102g of cannabis seeds,” stated Katongo.

“In count two, Male Kapema and Masulani Banda have been arrested and jointly charged with Wilfred Nyirongo, 28, a Reporter and Semas Chola, 26, a Radio presenter for trafficking in 2.83g of loose cannabis. The four were picked after a tip off from members of the public. All suspects are in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon.”