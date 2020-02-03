KK gets nomination for Nobel Peace Prize

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
KK gets nomination for Nobel Peace PrizeBy Julia Malunga on 3 Feb 2020
The Norwegian Nobel Institute has accepted a proposal to have first Republican President Dr Kenneth Kaunda nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020 owing to his pursuit for liberty, freedom and peace.
The nomination was made by the Los Angeles Lusaka Sister Committee through vice-president Dr. Mwelwa Mulenga and Dr. Earnestine Robertson based in the United States.
“The quest to have Zambia’s founder President recognized with a Nobel Peace Prize for his pursuit of liberty, freedom and self determination received a boost when the Norwegian Nobel Institute accepted a proposed nomination for Dr. Kenneth Kaunda to be considered for the award of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. The nomination has been filed by Dr. Mwelwa Mulenga and Dr. Earnestine Robertson based in the United States with the support of Zambia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba,” the Committee stated in a statement issued Sunday.
Others supporting the nomination include Minister of Local Government Charles Banda, Professor Bernard Mwansa Nchindila of the North-West University in South Africa and Dr. Chisanga Chanda, an academic based at Claremont Graduate University in the United States.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee confirmed receipt of the nomination in a letter to the nominators dated January 29, 2020 and thanked them for the proposal.
“The application was filed through the Nobel Institute whose principal duty is to assist the Norwegian Nobel Committee in the task of selecting the recipient(s) of the annual Nobel Peace Prize and to organize the Nobel award event in Oslo,” the Committee stated.
And Ambassador Mwamba said Dr. Kaunda’s work towards attaining peace and freedom in Africa was “so fundamental that its success brought freedom to millions of people”.
He said with the passing of time, the work, sacrifice and commitment to achieving Peace made by Dr. Kaunda might not be appreciated unless the country helped document the matter and raised his International recognition profile.
Ambassador Mwamba expressed confidence that the proposed nomination would receive favourable response among other worthy candidates being considered for the 2020 Nobel Peace as Dr Kaunda’s work “speaks for itself and is known by all lovers of peace in the world”.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- KK gets nomination for Nobel Peace Prize - 3 Feb 2020
- Govt shouldn’t dismiss TIZ corruption statistics – ACC - 31 Jan 2020
- Seer 1 shouldn’t derail us from Bill 10 – CCZ - 31 Jan 2020
- PF, UPND clash in Chilubi - 31 Jan 2020
- Kafwaya a small boy drunk with unknown power – Kambwili - 30 Jan 2020
-
Trending
- Why has the Bill 10 public debate angered Lungu? (5,927 views)
- Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats (4,064 views)
- Sumaili should just enjoy her PF job and shut up, she knows nothing - Seer 1 (3,081 views)
- Kambwili raises fraud alert at Konkola, but Milingo denies taking K100m from KCM account (1,769 view)
- Sumaili washes hands on Seer 1: I can't confirm if anyone got his power (1,004 view)
-
-
Kamanga takes fresh swipe at Kalusha Bwalya12 Jan 2020
-
HH is a “criminal”, charges Lusambo30 Dec 2019
-
My Money My Data: Why should Internet bundles expire?1 Mar 2017
-
We’ll arrest HH if he keeps claiming 2021 victory – Kampyongo8 Jan 2020
-
Farewell Amb Foote, You’re our 2019 hero2 Jan 2020
-
Zambia has plenty of gay people, banning Somizi is hypocrisy4 Jul 2019
-
He is not Lungu. But what else does Hichilema offer Zambian voters?25 Dec 2017
-
A bitter sweet message from the U.S Ambassador on gay crimes, hypocrisy3 Dec 2019
-
New Zesco meters to regulate power usage2 Oct 2019
-
What is eating me up and giving me sleepless nights A response to Sunday Chanda1 Jan 2020
-
Arrest Seer 1 for election meddling and death threats30 Jan 2020
-
Maid admits poisoning boss’ breakfast16 Jan 2020
-
We’ve failed to find the owner of seized 48 houses so we can’t go to court – ACC30 Jul 2019
-
Prof Saasa is just a hungry man masquerading as an economist, charges ZRA boss4 Oct 2019
-
It’s time for Zambia to reconsider outdated stance on LGBTI community – US Envoy29 Nov 2019
- 7 Sep 2019
-
HH shouldn’t be moving around like a cockroach in the kitchen – Bowman19 Sep 2019
-
I’ll retain power in 2021 because I’m humble – Lungu4 Dec 2019
-
Lungu says there will be chaos if judges disqualify him for 20212 Nov 2017
-
Kapata to sue Diggers for publishing Mukula smuggling cartel6 Dec 2019
-
Leave insults in 2019, Lungu tells opposition2 Jan 2020
-
Govt gangs up against FIC boss, as Kasolo declares Chirwa unprofessional14 Jun 2019
-
Nothing wrong with selling KCM to Chinese – Negotiating team18 Jul 2019
-
KK gets nomination for Nobel Peace Prize3 Feb 2020
-
Harrington seeks quashing of deputy CJ’s refusal to appoint tribunal against Kapata2 Feb 2020
- 2 Feb 2020
-
Lungu is surrounded by smilers who can’t advise him properly – Harrington2 Feb 2020
-
Chilubanama ducks questions on imminent expulsion from PF2 Feb 2020
-
Kambwili raises fraud alert at Konkola, but Milingo denies taking K100m from KCM account1 Feb 2020
-
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article