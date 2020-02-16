The real mad people will be known in 2021, Kambwili tells Lungu

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
The real mad people will be known in 2021, Kambwili tells LunguBy Julia Malunga on 16 Feb 2020
NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili says President Edgar Lungu has insulted Zambians by saying those that can’t see development works that government has done in Chilubi are mad.
And Kambwili says tribalism is worsening because President Lungu is a tribalist and he has allowed his officials to divide the country on that basis.
Speaking when he addressed the ruling party’s last rally onn Chilubi Island, Wednesday, President Lungu said those who did not see works which government had done in Chilubi were mad and didn’t have brains.
“We have brought Natsave bank here but people are still arguing. To tell you the truth, madness isn’t only going to the mental hospital. Madness is disputing things you can clearly see in front of you. Something that is fat, you say it is thin, something that is dark you say it is light. If you can’t see what everyone is seeing, you are mad! You don’t have brains!)” exclaimed President Lungu.
But in an interview Kambwili said Zambians would see the real mad people in 2021.
“That hospital he was talking about was started by president Sata in 2012. Eight years on, it is still not completed until when there were elections. They brought a few things and said we have opened the hospital. That hospital was being used as a hostel for student nurses they have taken there. He is talking about the secondary schools that they are building, how long has it taken them to build them? Are they even opened? What has he done? He has done nothing! That area called Chaba, there is no electricity, how can he want to be getting accolades on things that he has not done and start insulting those of us who are seeing that there is no development that we are mad? Fine, 2021 is coming. The real mad people will be known because what they have done during this by-election is nothing but malpractice! What President Lungu said is an insult not only to the people of Chilubi but Zambians. It is not right to be calling people mad because those who are mad, it is not because of their wish. Stop teasing people and coming from a Head of State is very disappointing,” Kambwili said.
“In that Natsave Bank, only six people work in that bank. What is he talking about? Why should we allow Zambia to import fish when we have that lake and those swamps in Chilubi? They have failed to restock the lake, there is no fish to talk about. We should have had very big fish farms. Now if he says Chilubi is very developed then the people must know that he has reached his limit, for him that is development. The only Zampost boat they have taken there is always broken down. People travel 12 hours in a banana boat, then you can go and boast that there is development here, what a shame! And if you saw how he was speaking, he was so annoyed, why get agitated and annoyed if it is true that you have taken development?”
Kambwili said a time of reckoning would come.
“This campaign period was 21 days; the opposition were given only 14 days to campaign. Where have you seen a President stay in an area where there is an election, stays seven days moving from village to village? The whole thing was meant to disadvantage the opposition political parties. You can say that they are guilty of the malpractice that they are doing, how can (Davies) Mwila say ‘people should not cry foul, everybody was allowed to campaign.’ Which opposition party held rallies there? We had one rally, President Lungu had nine rallies, is that a fair level playing field? This idea of wanting to keep power at all cost, he is telling us that there is something that they have done and they are scared of leaving their offices, but time of reckoning will come,” he said.
And Kambwili said tribal talk in the country cannot be stopped because President Lung had allowed it.
“President Lungu was being tribal, what did he want to communicate that only Tongas can be president of UPND? And that is why this issue of tribalism cannot be stopped because President Lungu has given authority, power and permission for PF officials to be tribal and even himself went and confirmed it. God has exposed him that he is tribal!” said Kambwili.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- The real mad people will be known in 2021, Kambwili tells Lungu - 16 Feb 2020
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots - 14 Feb 2020
- Nobel Peace Prize has been misused, says Heffermehl - 13 Feb 2020
- Those who can’t see what we have done in Chilubi mashilu, tabakwata skopodono – Lungu - 13 Feb 2020
- We need new management, demand UNZA Unions - 13 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it (4,815 views)
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency (2,568 views)
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots (1,821 view)
- Kabwe Nursing School under gas attack (1,040 view)
- NAPSA sues Milupi, Diggers over AVIC contract investigation (809 views)
- Fire tenders can't fix Lusaka floods, we need heads that can think
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots
- How PF became a satanic and tribalist party in two weeks
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site! wpDiscuz
Latest
- Criminals gas 33 in Chipata
- Withdraw Bill 10, let church lead drafting process – CiSCA
- The real mad people will be known in 2021, Kambwili tells Lungu
- No gassing suspect has turned into a cat – Kampyongo
- Nevers is a twit – Nakacinda
- Look at the PF lies on Bill 10!
- NAPSA sues Milupi, Diggers over AVIC contract investigation
- IMF demand for debt sustainability is like having an umbrella after the rains – Ng’andu
- Enjoy the sweet, but remember Guy Scott who sweated for it
- Kalusha and three others disqualified from contesting FAZ presidency
- Kabwe Nursing School under gas attack
- Lusaka in chaos after gassing, solders deployed to stop riots
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article