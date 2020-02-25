Deploy cops to man schools vulnerable to gassing – ZNUT

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Deploy cops to man schools vulnerable to gassing – ZNUTBy Julia Malunga on 25 Feb 2020
GOVERNMENT must consider deploying at least one police officer at schools that are vulnerable to gas attacks, says the Zambia Union of Teachers (ZNUT).
Last week, police spokesperson Esther Katongo disclosed that 68 pupils of Lusaka’s Hillview Park School were hospitalized after their classrooms were sprayed with unknown poisonous chemical substances.
In an interview, ZNUT general secretary Newman Bubala appealed to government to deploy at least one police officer at schools that remained vulnerable to gas attacks, adding that if the chemical spraying persisted, schools should be closed.
“There is need to create a mechanism of seriously protecting the schools as well as engaging parents and administrators of the school system at district-level. They can advise the assurance of security in schools. If security is not assured, it will be very difficult to teach children in an environment where a slight thing will cause commotion of fear. When children begin to hear that this school has been gassed, sometimes, it may not even be true but it becomes dangerous when fear grips in. We want to appeal to the police to assure us that they have provided enough security and that the schools are secure from these gassing activities. It may not be perfectly secure because you may never know who does these things, but as long as they have put security measures within every school so that even when a child is in school, they feel they are safe,” Bubala said.
“This thing has never happened before and now we are hearing that parents are scared to take their children to school because they don’t know what will happen. Police officers should be deployed at schools. If possible, there should be an assigned officer, who should be responsible within that area of the school. Even communities working together they can hire serious security guards, who can be vigilant enough to make sure that any suspicious people can be quickly reported. We need people who are highly-trained and can know how to deal with security issues. If it goes out of control, then there would be no option, but to suggest that they should review whether continuity of learning will help.”
And Bubala predicted that learning activities would negatively be affected if children were scared to attend schools.
“You may find that certain places there is no learning for some time, learning levels will be different and by the time the year ends, others would have completed the syllabus and others struggling. We really need to monitor how best we can help those who are scared to go to school because of the gassing. It is more of putting stakeholders together and finding plans how children can learn under what is prevailing,” said Bubala.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- MMD MPs still studying Bill 10 - 25 Feb 2020
- Deploy cops to man schools vulnerable to gassing – ZNUT - 25 Feb 2020
- Govt still owes agro dealers K781m, Katambo tells Parley - 24 Feb 2020
- Opposition using people to bring confusion – Kampyongo - 24 Feb 2020
- I love dealing with animals because they don’t talk – Luo - 24 Feb 2020
-
Trending
- Lungu ill advised, no wonder Kingsland injunction has embarrassed him – Harrington (7,836 views)
- An opposition party is causing confusion in the country - Kampyongo (7,825 views)
- Please China, spare us from Coronavirus (7,783 views)
- Disband Religion Ministry, Sumaili's actions border on lawlessness (3,783 views)
- Those lying about knowing gassing masterminds will be charged for causing alarm, warns IG (3,354 views)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «February 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Foreign missions unpaid for upto 4 months, govt says there’s no money
- High Court stays revocation of recognition agreement between UNZALARU, management
- 2021 poll will be a tight race – ECZ
- MMD MPs still studying Bill 10
- Police arrest UNZA veterinarian on false ‘possessing offensive weapon’ charge
- Cyber bullying keeps women out of politics, laments WfC
- Deploy cops to man schools vulnerable to gassing – ZNUT
- Court refuses to grant bail to 18 men charged with rioters injuring building
- Lungu, his family enjoying because Zambia remains safe – Bowman
- Mushimba’s explanation on delay to pay universities absurd – Miti
- Internet blackout in S/Province suspicious – Katuka
- Africans must stop tolerating corrupt leaders, urges former SA minister
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article