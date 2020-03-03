No one else can win 2021 apart from Lungu – Lusambo

LUSAKA Province Minister Bowman Lusambo says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema should stop wasting his time by imaging that will ever be President of Zambia.

On Saturday, Hichilema said the PF government was an example of failed leadership after analyzing President Edgar Lungu’s economic performance.

“Just received this interesting analysis on Mr Lungu’s performance, Petrol; January 2015, K7.60, January 2020, K17.80, 134 percent increase; US Dollar: January 2015 K6.45, January 2020 K15. 00, 133 percent depreciation; mealie meal: January 2015 K68, January 2020 K170 135 percent increase; national debt January 2015 $4.7 billion, January 2020 $11.2 billion 138 percent increase; Inflation: January 2015 7.81 percent, January 2020 13.9 percent, 80 percent increase. Numbers don’t lie! This is the definition of failed leadership. We will fix it!” posted Hichilema on his Facebook page.

But commenting on this in an interview, Lusambo said Hichilema was dreaming if he thought that he would form government in 2021.

“Hakainde Hichilema should wasting his time thinking that he can be President of this country. He is joking, he is dreaming! A president for which country? And you media never be used, help the people of Zambia, tell them the truth about Hakainde Hichilema; his character is questionable when it comes to politics. You the media help the people, HH cannot be talking about the economy. Tell me about Edith Nawakwi; talk about (Ng’andu) Peter Magande because those are real Zambians,” Lusambo said.

“Are you not seeing whatthe PF has done? Is HH not seeing the roads we are making? Are you not seeing the agriculture we are improving? The hospitals we are building? You people are playing! The problem is that these people are being used by external forces; they are used by external forces! We cannot tolerate that level of lawlessness. Zambia is not for Hakainde Hichilema or Bowman Lusambo but those in Kalingalinga and Kabushi not these thieves. If it was in other countries, they are not supposed to be in politics.”

Lusambo said there was no other candidate that could win the 2021 general elections apart from President Lungu.

He predicted that the PF will beat the UPND convincingly as the PF had improved the living standards of people.

“Who can win 2021 presidential election apart from Edgar Chagwa Lungu? None! Who can win if Ba Edgar has not won? Who? tell me? First, Bill 10 is passing. After Bill 10, we are going to the elections we’ll beat them! I can assure you that we will beat them badly, not for playing. 2021 I can assure you that we are going to have MPs from Southern Province, MPs from North Western Province, MPs from Western Province in 2021 we are going to do that. When you want to talk about politics, go to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. As an agent of President Edgar Lungu, I can assure you that we are doing everything possible to improve the living standards of our people and that is the priority number one for us as people in government,” said Lusambo.

“The PF has only been in power for seven years and between the seven years we have changed only one President. The people who have destroyed the country is Hichilema through privatisation. Edgar Chagwa Lungu is there to repair the damages which has been caused by these people. Do you know why Hakainde Hichilema is not sleeping? Because he has over borrowed promising that if they win, they will pay back. We are going to wire them in 2021 and they will see how they are going to pay the money which they are borrowing from their friends outside. A person losing six times and he still wants to be President just know that he is bitter; now you Zambians you just want to support things that are not progressive.”