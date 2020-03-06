Abyudi Shonga vies for LAZ presidency

Former Attorney General Abyudi Shonga State Counsel will be campaigning against a female contender Mutumu Nzala Mwape for the LAZ presidency, following a decision by incumbent Eddie Mwitwa not to seek re-election at the helm of the Law Association of Zambia.

Closing nominations, Thursday, Returning Officer, Robert Simeza State Counsel declared Lungisani Zulu and Ngosa Simachela as duly elected LAZ vice-president and Honorary Treasurer as there were no challengers for the two respective nominations.

Simeza also announced that Sokwani Peter Chilembo and James Mataliro as contenders for the position of Honorary Secretary.

He listed LAZ Council Members as: Anne Gray-Kunda, Siakoola Hastings Pasi, Zacchaeus Musonda, Iven Mulenga, Chintu Mulendema Mulopa Ndalameta, Benson Mpalo, Matilda Kaoma, Steven Simwanza, Kampamba Kombe and Billingtone Mosha.

“Pursuant to Rule 14 (1) of the Election Rules, I also notify you that there shall be a poll for the positions of President and honorary secretary respectively on 4th April 2020 at the Avani Victoria Falls Resort in Livingstone,” stated Simeza.