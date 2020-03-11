Matibini must leave a good legacy like previous Speakers – CiSCA

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Matibini must leave a good legacy like previous Speakers – CiSCABy Julia Malunga on 11 Mar 2020
SPEAKER of the National Assembly Dr Patrick Matibini should aim to leave behind a legacy he will be remembered for following the Constitutional Court’s ruling that he exceeded his powers when he declared Chishimba Kambwili’s Roan seat vacant, says CiSCA board chairperson John Mambo.
Last month, the ConCourt ruled that Dr Matibini exceeded his powers when he declared the Roan seat vacant and proceeded to interpret statutes to “cure” a lacuna he identified in Article 72 of the Constitution as amended.
In an interview, Bishop Mambo observed that while Dr Matibini had earned respect as a judge, his recent conduct in the manner he declared Kambwili’s seat as vacant, contrary to the doctrine of Separation of Powers, had shown that he was now compromised.
“I am one of those who are disappointed because Dr Matibini is a renowned judge. Before [being] Speaker of the National Assembly, he was a very strong advocate against the abuse of laws and rights in the country. But ever since he has gone to be the Speaker, many things do not happen the way we expected. We expected that the Speaker will fit in the shoes of [Robinso] Nabulyato where the Speaker was never viewed as siding. But today, it is like what we are seeing in the Judiciary where before you appear before them, you already know the outcome. All I am saying is that this shows that something went wrong. And since it is coming from the Court, all they can do is to go by what Kambwili is claiming. It is a big lesson that the three arms of government should totally separate; they should divorce each other. In this case, it is like you have one head with three necks,” Bishop Mambo said.
“The previous Speakers left a legacy; you need people like that. Even if I was young, I still remember speakers like Nabulyato. South Africa is remembering Nelson Mandela because of the legacy. I have a lot of respect for the current Speaker, I know his standing. But it appears that sometimes he rules from the blood and not the heart and that doesn’t help, especially now that we follow Parliament debate, people are listening. If you keep your integrity, some of us, we always come out regardless of how we are being tossed to say, ‘I stand by my principle, wrong is wrong and right is right’.”
He also called on members of the public to take into account Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa’s views on President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility ahead of next year’s general election.
“…Even about the eligibility of the President running in 2021, (John) Sangwa is a State [Counsel] lawyer, but he is being called names! In some civilized democracy, you don’t speak the language you don’t understand. I am not a lawyer and, therefore, if a learned person gives his opinion, we should be able to respect. But as Zambia, we have gone so low. Thank God for papers like News Diggers! who are trying to lift up our opinions in trying to promote our views,” said Bishop Mambo.
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- It’s pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn’t understand the law – Chongwe - 11 Mar 2020
- Matibini must leave a good legacy like previous Speakers – CiSCA - 11 Mar 2020
- Mealie meal shortage caused by shutdowns of milling plants – MAZ - 11 Mar 2020
- Lungu has only served 1 term – Makebi - 10 Mar 2020
- Foreigners defying animal movement ban – Luo - 10 Mar 2020
-
Trending
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges - Sangwa (15,662 views)
- Lungu doesn't qualify, we warned you; find a Mwanawasa from within (5,678 views)
- Court stops PF cadres from denying Lusaka bus drivers access to Kulima (4,428 views)
- Lungu has only served 1 term - Makebi (4,240 views)
- Lungu's eligibility: "Holding office" Vs "term of office" in Chipimo's explanation (4,223 views)
- It’s pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn’t understand the law – Chongwe
- Times of Zambia staff lay-offs part of restructuring process, explains Malupenga
- Matibini must leave a good legacy like previous Speakers – CiSCA
- PF luring MPs to vote for Bill 10 – Nkombo
- Mealie meal shortage caused by shutdowns of milling plants – MAZ
- Lungu doesn't qualify, don't be lazy to read, Sangwa tells PF
- Lungu doesn't qualify, we warned you; find a Mwanawasa from within
- Lungu has only served 1 term - Makebi
- Lungu dribbled Zambians by appointing unqualified ConCourt judges - Sangwa
- Revealing whom Spax killed can compromise witnesses - Police
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «March 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- It’s pointless to have a lawyer President who doesn’t understand the law – Chongwe
- Times of Zambia staff lay-offs part of restructuring process, explains Malupenga
- Matibini must leave a good legacy like previous Speakers – CiSCA
- PF luring MPs to vote for Bill 10 – Nkombo
- Mealie meal shortage caused by shutdowns of milling plants – MAZ
- Attacks on Sangwa a sign of shrinking civic space – CSOs
- CTPD questions Fraser’s downgrade of Zambia’s mining investment climate
- Kambwili retains Musa in forgery case
- Police nab Kapiri juvenile for insulting Lungu on Facebook
- ABSA Cup winners to pocket K600, 000
- ZIPAR calls for stable mining tax regime
- Spax applies for habeas corpus
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]
Send this to a friend
- Business
I was very shocked to see him presiding over parliamentary business as though he has not roughy brought down the name of SPEAKER. Where is his integrity? This is the guy whom the constitution provides that he takes over this country as President should an eventuality occur. Awe naiwe mune Matibini waisebanya PLEASE JUST RESIGN