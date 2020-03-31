Provide protective clothing to all health workers fighting COVID-19, MQHZ urges govt

- Local
Provide protective clothing to all health workers fighting COVID-19, MQHZ urges govtBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 31 Mar 2020
THE Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia (MQHZ) has called on government to urgently provide protective clothing to all health workers in the country to protect them from contracting the Coronavirus.
And MQHZ has commended all health workers in the country for the hard work and sacrifice displayed so far in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a statement issued yesterday, MQHZ Director-General Dr Quince Mwabu observed that Zambia’s no record of Coronavirus-related deaths so far was down to health workers’ commitment and dedication.
He, however, stated that reports reaching the organization that some health workers were still working without gloves and masks was worrying.
“Special commendations go to all health workers in the country for hard work and the sacrifice displayed so far. Because of this dedication by various health workers in Zambia, the country has not recorded any Coronavirus death. To protect our dear health workers from contracting the Coronavirus, we call upon the Government of Republic of Zambia, through the Ministry of Health, to urgently provide protective clothing to all health workers in the country. Reports reaching us that some health workers are without gloves and masks are very worrying,” Dr Mwabu stated.
But he added that the MQHZ was satisfied with government’s preventive measures put in place, together with the Church Mother Bodies’ decision to indefinitely postpone all public Masses and church services, to stop the spread of the virus.
And Dr Mwabu urged Zambians to continue keeping social distancing, saying the virus would only be defeated when all citizens stayed away from crowds and practiced personal hygiene.
“MQHZ is satisfied with preventive measures put in place by the government, the Church and other entities in efforts to stop the spread of the dreaded COVID-19. The organization is particularly happy that the Republican President (Edgar Lungu) addressed the nation to announce wide-ranging measures to help combat the virus. We hope that all the bars, gyms, night clubs and the three international airports will strictly comply with the presidential decrees,” stated Dr Mwabu.
“MQHZ would also want to salute the Church Mother Bodies in Zambia for being handy in the battle against the Coronavirus. We appeal to all local congregations and parishes to heed to the suspensions of prayers in Zambia. Lastly, we continue to impress upon all Zambians to continue keeping social distancing. This virus will only be defeated when all citizens will stay away from crowds and give a total personal hygiene the importance it deserves.”
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
