Pharmaceutical Society condemns Lusambo for harassing pharmacies

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Pharmaceutical Society condemns Lusambo for harassing pharmaciesBy Mirriam Chabala on 2 Apr 2020
THE Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) has condemned Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo for allegedly harassing pharmacy operators, who did not reduce prices of hand sanitizer following government’s waiving of taxes on the commodity.
And PSZ has urged Lusambo to “stay away from pharmacists and take his physic elsewhere because Zambians need Ministers who can exhibit maturity and clear understanding of how prices of commodities are set”.
In an interview, PSZ president Jerome Kanyika said it was wrong for Lusambo to have gone on a rampage last weekend, forcing pharmacies to reduce prices of hand sanitizer as a way of making it affordable for consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic because some of the commodity currently in stock was bought before the waiving of the taxes.
Kanyika expressed concern that having ministers like Lusambo in government could be detrimental to the country’s economy because it was clear that he did not understand the basics of how an economy worked.
Last Friday, Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu announced the suspension of excise duty on imported ethanol for use in alcohol-based sanitizers and other medicine-related activities, subject to guidelines to be issued by the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA).
“What we saw on Saturday by the Minister for Lusaka Province is very much uncalled for, and all well-meaning Zambians should condemn such behaviour coming from a big person like a Minister. A ministerial person does not require someone to use their physic, no! We don’t want these ministers to be using their physic. We want leaders, who can use their mental capabilities and reasoning, unlike going to a place and start threatening people. The tax on hand sanitizer was waived on Friday afternoon by the Minister of Finance. So, all the other hand sanitizers that were in stock at that (time) when the Minister waived taxes on the commodity, was one that was bought at a very expensive price some time back, it’s old stock. So, what Mr Lusambo was supposed to do was to engage pharmaceutical businesses on what could be done,” Kanyika said.
“What is happening is that these pharmaceutical businesses are buying these hand sanitizers from the wholesalers. These wholesalers are also buying all their hand sanitizers from Trade Kings. So, you will find that Trade Kings is selling a 50 mls (militres) at K16. Then it goes to a wholesaler who is selling this between K20 to K25, then it comes to a retailer who is then selling at K30 to K35. So, this is what it happening, the retailers mainly sell their products depending on the wholesale price. So, if the wholesale price goes up, then the price that the retailer is going to give to the members of the public will be up.”
And Kanyika urged Lusambo to stay away from pharmacists and take his physic elsewhere because Zambians needed Ministers who exhibit maturity and a clear understanding of how prices of commodities were set.
“The reason that was being given by Mr Lusambo of saying that the President waived the taxes on hand sanitizer on Saturday and so pharmaceutical businesses needed to reduce their prices for commodity, I think the Minister needs to know that once a tax is waived, it not instantaneous for things to start reducing in prices. We need to think about the products that were bought before the taxes were waived. Then, another thing is that once a law is passed like it did on Friday, it does not affect the things that happened some time back before the law was changed. So, for Bowman to go and harass my members in their work places, I think it was very much uncalled for! That kind of behaviour should not be practiced by someone from a higher office like that of Bowman Lusambo. That behaviour should be exhibited by a complete cadre, who is not schooled! We should not allow ourselves as a country to have such type of people as ministers because they are very detrimental to the economy of this country if they are failing to understand the basics of economy,” Kanyika argued.
Meanwhile, Kanyika called on government to further waive taxes on raw materials that were used to manufacture drugs to reduce wholesale prices.
“My other appeal to the pharmacists is that they should not take advantage of the COVID-19 to start exploiting the members of the public and government should go again further to waive the taxes for other raw materials that we use in the manufacturing of drugs that can be used to prevent the COVID-19. So, that’s our call; we have been making this call, but it’s not been attended to. We hope this time government is going to waive these taxes on the commodities we use just as a way of jump-starting the pharmaceutical industry,” urged Kanyika.
About Mirriam Chabala
Mirriam covers current affairs and writes in-depth feature articles on social issues.
Email: mirriam [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- We’ve engaged church leaders to persuade Chishala on Bill 10 – NDC - 3 Apr 2020
- Declaration of lockdown requires legal backing, Magande tells Lungu. - 3 Apr 2020
- Introduce SI to stop landlords from collecting rentals, Changala urges govt - 3 Apr 2020
- Don’t reject Bill 10 before you test it, urges Serenje MMD MP - 3 Apr 2020
- ECZ proceeds with Nangula ward by-election despite COVID-19 - 3 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- COVID-19 is airborne? Why is Ministry of Health misleading us? (13,756 views)
- Govt will start distributing free masks - Chilufya (3,534 views)
- Govt declares UNZA new residence a quarantine facility (2,458 views)
- Kampyongo says accusing him of being in quarantine is like alleging that Diggers editor is HIV positive (1,764 view)
- Kampyongo, Ng'andu released from quarantine after testing negative to COVID-19 - Chilufya (1,730 view)
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- Govt declares UNZA new residence a quarantine facility
- Govt will start distributing free masks – Chilufya
- Absa re-opens Centro Mall branch
- Kampyongo, Ng’andu released from quarantine after testing negative to COVID-19 – Chilufya
- COVID-19 is airborne? Why is Ministry of Health misleading us?
- Kampyongo says accusing him of being in quarantine is like alleging that Diggers editor is HIV positive
- STAY HOME & STAY SAFE…ORDER YOUR PRINTING SERVICES ONLINE!
- We’ve engaged church leaders to persuade Chishala on Bill 10 – NDC
- UNZALARU calls for reversal of the appointment of UNZA Dean of Students
- I am under quarantine, but fine – Davies Chama
- We won’t reduce load shedding despite COVID-19 – Zesco
- Milupi wonders how govt will pay newly recruited nurses, doctors with depleted treasury
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Once a cadre always a cadre,still with Amano yamu rank.
Some ministers are a disgrace from bars now to pharmacists,nxt he will go kuma toilets!
Lusambo exhibit some maturity for u are tarnishing PF .
What a shame. And you call yourself a minister. Wrong appointment. You belong to the streets