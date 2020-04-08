Kampyongo must apologize for stigmatising people living with HIV, demands Luonde

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
Kampyongo must apologize for stigmatising people living with HIV, demands LuondeBy Julia Malunga on 8 Apr 2020
FATHER Richard Luonde says if Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo is a genuine leader, he should apologize for stigmatising people living with HIV/AIDS.
Last Friday, Kampyongo lashed out at News Diggers! managing director Joseph Mwenda over a news story where the former was cited as being one of the top government officials who were quarantined as a precautionary measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic after he had travelled to Namibia on official duty.
“For you, our colleagues in the media, you imagine coming here on a very big platform to say, ‘no, Mr Joseph Mwenda, who was at The Post, now at [News] Diggers!…I saw him at the clinic collecting ARVs and I think that’s why he has gone slim, he is HIV positive,’ can you imagine? How many people would take that and how much impact it would have on Mr Mwenda’s family? So, we have to be responsible, we are public figures, not that we are super human beings, we all get through these conditions and when we do, it’s just important that the general public gets to know,” Kampyongo said during Hot FM’s breakfast show, Friday morning.
Subsequently, Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya had confirmed media reports where he announced that both Kampyongo and Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu were quarantined and tested negative for COVID-19.
Commenting on Kampyongo’s remarks, Fr Luonde said there was no link to compare between being in quarantine and living with HIV/AIDS.
“The kind of leadership that we have in this country leaves much to be desired. I am saying this because it was very saddening and upsetting to hear how a Minister, who is supposed to console and encourage Zambians with the difficulties that we are going through in terms of the COVID- 19 that has hit the world, and as at now, we don’t know where it is leading us and where it will end, [stigmatising people living with HIV]. A lot of people have lost their lives in the pandemic that has no vaccine, a pandemic that has no cure and in that briefing, we were supposed to be encouraged as Zambians on how we should carry ourselves and be able to cope with the COVID-19. But here is a Minister, who, when I read in the (News) Diggers! tabloid, it simply said: ‘Honourable Minister Kampyongo quarantined because he is just returning from a visit in a foreign nation’,” Fr Luonde said.
“It didn’t say that, ‘he had COVID-19.’ Even if he had, is it a sin? Is he telling me that the…people that have died worldwide are sinners because they were afflicted with COVID-19? The answer is no. And honestly, to put salt on an injury, he goes to refer one Joseph Mwenda of Diggers! to say, ‘if I, Honorable Kampyongo, said to Joseph or made it public that I saw you receiving ARVs’…honestly speaking, to him, the people who are HIV positive and those who are under quarantine and those who have died because of COVID-19 are sinners? That is not right. All of us, who are leaders, be it in the Church, be it in industry, be it in the media, we are supposed to have respect and regard for other people. When someone is HIV positive, we don’t need to condemn them, it’s wrong!”
He said it was evident that Zambians had leaders that did not care about the lives of their citizens, except for themselves.
“If I was a person, who was called or referred to as an HIV positive person, I would go to court because by law, even in our Constitution, if I am non mistaken, it’s clearly stated that anyone who calls someone to be HIV positive, be it in public or anyone else, are liable to be sued. And what the Minister did and said on that [radio] has left people wondering if truly we have a leadership that cares for its citizens, a leadership that cares about those who are sick, a leadership, which is able to console and encourage the afflicted…I did not see that in Honourable Kampyongo. And this clearly tells us that the majority of the leaders that we have don’t care about the lives of anybody, but themselves,” Fr Luonde argued.
He called on leaders to respect people the same way they would want to be respected.
“If I am quarantined today for having been found to be positive of COVID-19, do I become a sinner there and then? I am positive because probably I mingled with people who had the virus without knowing and this is the calamity the world is facing. Instead of being helpful to my being quarantined, people become negative, it is not being fair. Because if I say, ‘I found him collecting ARVs’ he was simply saying that all those who are on ARVs, who are receiving medication are not the right people to be in Zambia, you cannot go that way. He is saying that those who have Tuberculosis, those who have cancer are condemned people, no! Let us begin to respect people the way we expect to be respected,” said Fr Luonde.
“And if we are genuine leaders who are there to serve the people, I expect an apology from you because a lot of people, no matter how healthy they look, some of them could be HIV positive, others could have COVID-19 because they have mingled with those who had come from outside and these are diseases that could be fought if we work together as Zambians and unite. Such statements will simply send us as a nation into a separate way.”
About Julia Malunga
Julia is a curious journalist who is determined to unearth the truth and is good at criminal investigations.
Email: julia [at] diggers [dot] news
Related Items
- Kampyongo must apologize for stigmatising people living with HIV, demands Luonde - 8 Apr 2020
- Use of gloves by non-health workers could expedite virus spread – Chiyobe - 8 Apr 2020
- We’re considering asking landlords to forego rentals amid COVID-19 – Siliya - 7 Apr 2020
- Management studying UNZALARU’s petition against Mwanza, Bukowa – VC - 6 Apr 2020
- UPND blames Nangula loss on COVID-19 - 6 Apr 2020
-
Trending
- We’re considering asking landlords to forego rentals amid COVID-19 – Siliya (6,225 views)
- UPND blames Nangula loss on COVID-19 (3,899 views)
- It’s inhuman for Chanda to undermine HH’s donation of soap, sanitisers – UPND (3,681 views)
- Is Kampyongo suggesting that slim people, like his appointing authority are HIV suspects? (3,185 views)
- Kampyongo's mockery of people on ARVs unacceptable - NAC (2,844 views)
- PF must urgently resolve Lungu’s 2021 eligibility to avoid chaos, urges AVAP
- Jailing of PF cadre who assaulted journalist elates MISA, FPI
- ADVERT: Consultancy Research on the effectiveness of social media as a tool of opening up spaces for women leaders’ participation in Zambia.
- Kampyongo must apologize for stigmatising people living with HIV, demands Luonde
- Use of gloves by non-health workers could expedite virus spread – Chiyobe
- We’re considering asking landlords to forego rentals amid COVID-19 – Siliya
- COVID-19 is airborne? Why is Ministry of Health misleading us?
- Is Kampyongo suggesting that slim people, like his appointing authority are HIV suspects?
- We’re already on lockdown – Lungu
- Introduce SI to stop landlords from collecting rentals, Changala urges govt
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- PF must urgently resolve Lungu’s 2021 eligibility to avoid chaos, urges AVAP
- Jailing of PF cadre who assaulted journalist elates MISA, FPI
- ADVERT: Consultancy Research on the effectiveness of social media as a tool of opening up spaces for women leaders’ participation in Zambia.
- Kampyongo must apologize for stigmatising people living with HIV, demands Luonde
- Use of gloves by non-health workers could expedite virus spread – Chiyobe
- JCTR forecasts higher cost of living amid COVID-19
- FAZ/MTN super league will be decided on pitch – Mungala
- Micho says online training is working for Chipolopolo
- Lungu wishes Johnson speedy recovery from COVID-19
- Rich Zambians should emulate Mr Hichilema’s donation to COVID-19 pandemic
- Zambia records no new COVID-19 cases in 5 days
- It’s illegal for police to whip citizens – Mweetwa
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article