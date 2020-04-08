There’re no human rights now, we just beat – Lusambo

- Local
- Business
- Courts
- Goal Diggers
- Opinion
- e-Paper
- Guest Diggers
There’re no human rights now, we just beat – LusamboBy Daniel Chansa in Ndola and Natasha Sakala in Lusaka on 8 Apr 2020
KABUSHI PF member of parliament Bowman Lusambo says when it comes to fighting COVID-19, human rights are suspended.
And Lusambo says there is currently no need to lock down the Lusaka Province as government’s measures are effectively containing the Coronavirus spread.
Speaking when he donated assorted items to help fight COVID-19 in Kabushi constituency on Sunday morning, Lusambo insisted that he would whip anyone he found drinking in a bar.
“So I have heard people say human rights, human rights, there is nothing like human rights now. I find you in a bar, timenya (we beat). Dare me and see what will happen. There is this human rights talk, to us, that is nothing. This is a serious fight that we have. So go in a bar and we find you, timenya,” Lusambo said.
“In Lusaka, we will not compromise. So here in Kabushi, these same human rights activists, come and go in a bar, you will see what we will do to you. Timenya, nothing like human rights here.”
And Lusambo said there was no need to lock down Lusaka.
In an interview, Lusambo said the current measures to contain COVID-19 were adequate.
“Issues to do with locking down Lusaka, first and foremost, the President gave us measures and these measures we are still enforcing; we will continue reviewing these measures. When we review and we know that out of four or five measures, the three are not applicable to our people, then we will review now what will be our next step, that’s when other options will come in. But as we stand now, the only issues to address, now, is how are we going to implement these measures because the President has already given out the measures,” Lusambo said.
“The other issues, which we are discussing and discouraging our people to do is to make sure that they practice social distance and those people who are in other areas like Copperbelt, Southern Province, Eastern Province, Western, Northern and Luapula provinces, those people who have nothing urgent to do in Lusaka, we are trying by all means to encourage those people to stay in those provinces because we know that Lusaka is the epicentre and we don’t want this disease to spread to other provinces, we want to contain this disease as government. Zambia is a landlocked country and since the countries surrounding Zambia have locked down, I can assure you that, in principal, Zambia is locked down. The issue with Lusaka, the Ministry of Health and the team have zoned risk areas like George Compound, Ibex Hill, Eureka, Lilayi, Chaisa and Emmasdale, these are the risk areas, which they have identified and the Ministry of Health are monitoring the situation in this risk areas.”
He added that Coronavirus could be contracted by anyone, regardless of social and economic status.
“You know how this disease has destroyed the world, the economy of this world will never be the same again, people have died, powerful countries with sound economies have cried because of this COVID-19. So, it is not a disease to play with and I want to clarify one thing, there is this notion out there that this disease is a disease for the rich. This is not a disease for the rich, it is a disease, which anyone can have, domestic worker, a charcoal burner, anyone can contract it so our safety is to make sure that we tell the people the truth about this disease, and the truth is that this is a disease, which can be contracted by any human being. And what we are fighting, now, as a country. We don’t want this disease to now be human-to-human, when it comes to that level, I can assure you that it will be very difficult for us. We have managed to contain the disease because the cases are traceable and mostly imported cases so far. So, I want to urge my people, especially here in Lusaka, to take extra caution towards this deadly disease,” Lusambo urged.
Meanwhile, Lusambo, who is also Kabushi PF member of parliament, emphasised the need for people to stay home to avoid spreading the disease.
“For those Lusaka residents with nothing to do in our CBD (Central Business District), nothing to do in our shopping malls, nothing to do in our markets, nothing to do in our suburb shops, even just loitering in our streets, in our suburbs, we are encouraging those people to stay at home. Stay at home campaign is there and we are encouraging media, like yours, to play a very big role to make sure that we sensitize our people to make sure that our people’s minds can change. What we are fighting for now is a mind-set, we are fighting hard to make sure that we have our people’s minds to change and it’s very difficult to change an adult’s mind, but we are trying by all means. In terms of family set-up, we are encouraging at a family-level to make children also sensitize the people out there because COVID-19 is not a government alone responsibility, it’s a community responsibility, at family-level responsibility. So, we are in it together,” said Lusambo.
“You know, the disease we are dealing with, COVID-19 sometimes can be disastrous. It doesn’t mean that we have recorded zero new cases for the past three four days then everything is normal; it is now the time to up our game. It is the time to make sure that we adhere to the measures, which the President gave us, we continue monitoring the tips from the Ministry of Health so my advice to the residents of Lusaka out there, it is not a celebration that the days we have not recorded any new case, it is a time to work extra hard. We need to be very careful, we need to practice all the tips that are coming from the Ministry of Health: no hugging; no kissing; no shaking of hands; put on your mask; put on your gloves; use [hand] sanitiser and soap to avoid contracting this disease.”Related Items
-
Trending
- We’re considering asking landlords to forego rentals amid COVID-19 – Siliya (7,438 views)
- UPND blames Nangula loss on COVID-19 (4,313 views)
- It’s inhuman for Chanda to undermine HH’s donation of soap, sanitisers – UPND (3,813 views)
- Is Kampyongo suggesting that slim people, like his appointing authority are HIV suspects? (3,299 views)
- Kampyongo's mockery of people on ARVs unacceptable - NAC (3,059 views)
- We’re considering asking landlords to forego rentals amid COVID-19 – Siliya
- COVID-19 is airborne? Why is Ministry of Health misleading us?
- Is Kampyongo suggesting that slim people, like his appointing authority are HIV suspects?
- We’re already on lockdown – Lungu
- Introduce SI to stop landlords from collecting rentals, Changala urges govt
Subscribe for news email alerts
ArchivesMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 PostsOct0 PostsNov0 PostsDec0 PostsJan0 PostsFeb0 PostsMar0 PostsApr0 PostsMay0 PostsJun0 PostsJul0 PostsAug0 PostsSep0 Posts
- «April 2020»
▼MonTueWedThuFriSatSun
- April 2020
- March 2020
- February 2020
- January 2020
- December 2019
- November 2019
- October 2019
- September 2019
- August 2019
- July 2019
- June 2019
- May 2019
- April 2019
- March 2019
- February 2019
- January 2019
- December 2018
- November 2018
- October 2018
- September 2018
- August 2018
- July 2018
- June 2018
- May 2018
- April 2018
- March 2018
- February 2018
- January 2018
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
wpDiscuz
Latest
- UNZA owes over K621m in terminal benefits, gratuities – Audit
- BoZ’s K10bn cash injection insufficient to jump-start economy, says Kanyama
- LAZ postpones elections
- We’ve no reason to falsify COVID-19 statistics – Chilufya
- There’re no human rights now, we just beat – Lusambo
- Govt warns of stern action if Mopani goes ahead with planned shut down of its mines
- COVID-19 convolvulus pandemic must be nipped in the bud – Mpombo
- AG institutes probe into alleged abuse of funds at City Market
- Tax audit of media houses may benefit industry – ZRA
- PF must urgently resolve Lungu’s 2021 eligibility to avoid chaos, urges AVAP
- Jailing of PF cadre who assaulted journalist elates MISA, FPI
- ADVERT: Consultancy Research on the effectiveness of social media as a tool of opening up spaces for women leaders’ participation in Zambia.
The News Diggers
Joseph Mwenda
Editor-In-Chief
Mukosha Funga
News Editor
Stuart Lisulo
Deputy News Editor
Tenson Mkhala
Senior Reporter
Elias Banda
Reporter
Mirriam Chabala
Reporter
Sipilisiwe Ncube
Reporter
Zondiwe Mbewe
Reporter
Abraham Kalito
Reporter
Contact Details
[search_popup]Send this to a friend
- Business
Comment on article