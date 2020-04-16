Home / Local / None of 131 COVID-19 tests in Kafue were positive – Chitalu

None of 131 COVID-19 tests in Kafue were positive – Chitalu

By on 16 Apr 2020

Dr Chitalu Chilufya

MINISTER of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya says none of the 131 COVID-19 tests carried out in Kafue yesterday were positive.

At a media briefing today, Dr Chilufya said Zambia had not recorded any new cases in the last 24 hours and also emphasized the need for citizens to use masks.

Full story later.

Related Items

Comment on article

Comment on article:

  Subscribe  
Notify of

[search_popup]

Send this to a friend