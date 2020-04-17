We’ll re-engage the Judiciary to resolve Sangwa’s issue after COVID-19 – LAZ

THE Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Eddie Mwitwa says the Association and the Judiciary is expected to meet again soon after the novel coronavirus pandemic, to chart the way forward on the debarment of Lusaka lawyer John Sangwa State Counsel.

Last month, the Judiciary barred Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia pending determination of its complaint against him to the Law Association of Zambia.

In a notice to all judges of the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal, High Court, Registrars and Magistrates, Acting Registrar Prince Mwiinga announced that Sangwa would no longer be allowed to appear before any court.

“This serves to inform all Hon Addressees that by direction of the Judiciary, Mr John Sangwa SC, an Advocate of the High Court, practicing under the firm of Simeza Sangwa and Associates will no longer be allowed to appear before any court in Zambia until further notice,” read the notice.

Recently, LAZ recently met the Judiciary to discuss the complaint but the minutes were not made public.

In a brief interview about the status of the complaint, Mwitwa said he could not disclose the outcome of the first meeting with the Judiciary.

He said the matter would be resolved after the COVID-19 pandemic passes.

“We are scheduled to meet the Judiciary again as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic reduces or comes to an end. Yes [there was a meeting] but I’m not at liberty to divulge the details at this stage. The correct position is that he is still barred from appearing in any court until further notice but that the Judiciary and LAZ are still discussing the matter,” said Mwitwa.

Prior to being barred, Sangwa had been insisting that President Edgar Lungu is ineligible to stand in 2021 as he had already twice held office.

He also insisted that all ConCourt judges did not qualify to hold those positions, adding that it was actually an act of corruption for President Lungu to appoint unqualified people and for the judges to accept the appointments.