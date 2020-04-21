Police summon Bester over slapping incident

- Local
Police summon Bester over slapping incidentBy Zondiwe Mbewe on 21 Apr 2020
THE Zambia Police Service has summoned George Bester, a man seen in a video making rounds on social media slapping his son, for allegedly producing poor school results.
In the said video, Bester is seen slapping the boy, while complaining about the money he has spent on the boy for school books and tuition fees.
A voice of a woman, believed to be his wife, is heard pleading with Bester to stop beating the boy.
According to a call-out dated April 10, 2020, Bester was required to report to the Child Protection Unit offices at the Ministry of Community Development near Levy Junction yesterday, April 21, for purposes of inquiries.
Police, however, assured him that he would not be detained more than was necessary.
About Zondiwe Mbewe
Zondiwe has interest in writing political and current affairs on issues which affect every Zambians.
Email: zondiwe [at] diggers [dot] news
Do not get involved in other people’s domestic situation. Parenting approaches are different and that’s why you have kids that act differently. Leave the family alone.
I can’t judge George. I would do the same cause my dad did the same and here I’m appreciating the corporal punishment. It’s sad how things have turned nowadays where children have right and all.But I must say George’s wife is uncultured a and childish