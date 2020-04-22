GCF grants Zambia $2.1m for climate resilience

- Local
GCF grants Zambia $2.1m for climate resilienceBy Tenson Mkhala on 22 Apr 2020
Zambia has received USD2.1 million grant from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for the development of a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for Climate Resilience.
In a statement Tuesday, Lusaka, Ministry of Lands permanent secretary Ndasha Yumba said the grant would enable government to formulate a medium to long-term climate adaptation plan, which would strengthen systems for integrating climate change adaptation into development planning and budget processes.
“The Green Climate Fund has awarded the Government of the Republic of Zambia a Grant of USD 2,184,555 for the development of a National Adaptation Plan (NAP) for Climate Resilience. The Grant will enable the government to formulate a medium to long-term climate adaptation plan, which will strengthen systems
for integrating climate change adaptation into development planning and budget processes. The NAP will also facilitate the development of prioritized adaptation actions with financing strategies.This will
enable Zambia to systematically advance the implementation of priority adaptation actions contributing to the implementation of Zambia’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) under the Paris agreement and
the achievement of climate change goals under the 7th National Development Plan. Gender will be an integral dimension in the NAP process, as guided by Zambia’s 2017 Climate Change Gender Action Plan,” he said.
Yumbe said the funding was great news for the country as it came at a time when the country was experiencing unprecedented climate risks alongside the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“The funding is great news for the country as it comes at a time when the country is experiencing unprecedented climate risks with droughts having recently devastated parts of the country, while more recently, floods destroyed roads, bridges and other public infrastructure in the midst of the unprecedented global COVID-19 crisis. The funding will assist Zambia to not only develop a national climate change adaptation plan but also develop a comprehensive resource mobilization strategy for implementing the country’s climate commitments,” he stated.
He stated that the resource mobilisation strategy would assist Zambia to mobilise the $50 billion required to implement the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), and contribute to low carbon and climate resilient economy by 2030.
The PS said grant for Zambia’s NAP was part of the GCF Readiness and Preparatory Support Programme which supported country-driven initiatives by developing countries to strengthen their institutional capacities, governance mechanisms, and planning and programming frameworks towards a transformational long-term climate
action agenda.
“The preparation of this project required an effective collaboration between the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources (the Focal Point for Climate change), the Ministry of National Development
Planning (the National Designated Authority for the GCF) and the GWP (the Delivery Partner). Zambia’s NAP process, which will be coordinated by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, will be implemented in two phases. The first phase will focus on developing the overarching National NAP while a Water Sector NAP will be developed in Phase two. Phase 1 will focus on building the capacity of key actors, providing clarity and coherence in the existing institutional structure, as well as strengthening the necessary
national-level coordination mechanisms to enable a holistic approach to national adaptation planning, resource mobilization and implementation of adaptation activities. Phase 2, on the other hand,
will focus on developing the Water Sector NAP, which will serve as an important pathway for building resilience and strengthening synergies with the water-sensitive sectoral plans in Zambia, such as health and agriculture,” he stated.
Yumbe thanked the Green Climate Fund and Global Water Partnership for the technical support.
“On behalf of the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Hon. Jean Kapata, MP and indeed on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia, I would like to thank the Green Climate Fund for this support
to Zambia. I would also like to thank Global Water Partnership for the technical support and backstopping and I thank all those who were involved in this process and we are looking forward to a further strengthened collaboration for the effective implementation of the project,” stated Yumbe.
