Anti Corruption Commission Timothy Moono during an interview with News Diggers! at his office in Lusaka on December 14, 2017 - Picture By Tenson Mkhala

THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) says the Commission has taken keen interest in the theft of gold in Mwinilunga District.

Responding to a press query, ACC public relations manager Timothy Moono announced that the Commission had taken interest in the matter.

“I wish to advise members of the public that ACC has taken keen interest in the matter, though noting at the same time that the matter is being actively investigated by Zambia Police,” stated Moono.

Moono, however, avoided a question on whether it was regular for a political party to participate in criminal investigations.

Last Wednesday, police officially arrested and charged fellow officers and some PF officials, including the ruling party’s North-Western Province chairperson Jackson Kungo, in connection with the theft of gold in Mwinilunga valued at over K24.7 million.

According to police sources in Mwinilunga, the five police officers and nine PF officials were expected to appear in the Mwinilunga Magistrates’ Court on May 22, 2020.

The theft of gold ore is alleged to have occurred between March 19-21, 2020.

Investigations into the scam were instituted after President Edgar Lungu fired North-Western Province Police Commissioner Hudson Namachila, saying the command in that area had failed to secure gold reserves.

Almost immediately, PF secretary general Davies Mwila suspended Kungo, “pending investigations into his alleged involvement in illegal gold mining activities in the province.”

The PF secretariat also dispatched a team of their officials to carry out their own investigations led by Brian Mundubile, the ruling party’s chairperson for legal affairs.

Various stakeholders, however, raised eyebrows at the PF’s move, wondering why the investigation was not left to the ACC, among other law enforcement agencies.