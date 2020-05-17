At his daily COVID-19 update briefing, Sunday, Dr Chilufya said most of these were contacts to the already confirmed cases; 66 of them were detected at UTH.
Dr Chilufya said the majority of these cases were from various parts of Lusaka like Emmasdale and Rhodespark while only eight were from Nakonde.
He said some samples from Nakonde had been shipped to UTH for testing.
Meanwhile, he said Zambia had recorded five discharges while the new cumulative total was 753.
