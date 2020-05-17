HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says Zambia has in the last 24 hours recorded 74 new COVID-19 tests from 884 tests conducted.

At his daily COVID-19 update briefing, Sunday, Dr Chilufya said most of these were contacts to the already confirmed cases; 66 of them were detected at UTH.

Dr Chilufya said the majority of these cases were from various parts of Lusaka like Emmasdale and Rhodespark while only eight were from Nakonde.

He said some samples from Nakonde had been shipped to UTH for testing.

Meanwhile, he said Zambia had recorded five discharges while the new cumulative total was 753.

Full story later.