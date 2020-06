Local ZCCB president Bishop George Lungu speaks at Lusaka’s Roma Catholic Parish during Zambia Association of Sisterhoods (ZAS)’s diamond jubilee mass under the theme ‘Celebrating with gratitude God’s faithfulness and embracing the future with confidence’ on November 17, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ZAMBIA Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) says it concerned with the declining levels of vigilance among Zambians as they continue watching and saying nothing on the increasing incidents of human rights abuse, political violence and high levels of corruption. And the ZCCB has insisted that Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 does not reflect...