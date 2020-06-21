YOUTHS planning protests over various governance issues say the procession will go ahead as scheduled for Monday despite them not receiving feedback from the Ministry of Home Affairs. And the youth say they wrote to the Ministry of Home Affairs requesting that if they will not be allowed to protest on June 22, they will... ....
