The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) says it has launched investigation into the Ministry of Health tender number MoH/SP/032/19 for the supply of 50,000 health centre kits, under which an individual called Imran Lunat and two other companies were awarded a US$17 million contract. ZPPA was reacting to an investigation by News Diggers that revealed that the Ministry of Health awarded a US$17 million contract for the supply of health centre kits to a company called Honey Bee Pharmacy Limited, which did not exist at the time. On Wednesday last...
