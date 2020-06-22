MUNALI PF member of parliament Professor Nkandu Luo lied that all Catholic members of parliament are in support of the Constitution Amendment Bill Number 10 of 2019, say UPND members of the Catholic Parliamentarians’ Association. Speaking when he addressed journalists at Parliament Media Centre in Lusaka, Friday, UPND Catholic parliamentary representative, who is also Kabompo UPND member of parliament, Ambrose Lufuma said Association chairperson Prof Luo lied to the nation that all the Catholic members of parliament had agreed to support Bill 10. He insisted that UPND members of parliament...



