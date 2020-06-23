THE Lusaka Magistrate Court has convicted a former Drug Enforcement Commissioner (DEC) assistant investigation officer to three years’ imprisonment with hard labour for corrupt practices. According to a statement issued by DEC corporate affairs officer Crystal Mwale, Monday, the Court convicted Daniel Mwamba, 45, who was found guilty of corruptly soliciting K2,500 as gratification for the release of two suspects from remand prison. “The Anti-Corruption Commission in 2017 arrested Daniel Mwamba, aged 45, of Kaunda Square, Lusaka and charged him with one count of corrupt practices by public officer, contrary...



