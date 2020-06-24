THE Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya and charged him with four counts of possessing property suspected to be proceeds of crime.

At a media briefing today, ACC corporate affairs officer Jonathan Siame said the minister had since been released on police bond in his own recognisance and would appear in the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court on July 9.

“The Anti-Corruption Commission has today arrested Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya. Dr Chilutya 47, of H/n 4 Robert Kennedy Close, off Brentwood Avenue, in Lusaka, was arrested today and has been charged with four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime contrary to section 71 subsection 1 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No 19 of 2010,” said Siame.

“His arrest follows investigations that the commission has been conducting against the minister in relation to these allegations that I have just talked about. So, he has since been released on bond and this is in his own recognizance and is expected to appear before the magistrate court in Lusaka on 9th July 2020.”