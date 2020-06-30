Zambia has recorded two new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 24 deaths.

And the country has at June 30 recorded 26 new COVID-19 cases out of 227 tests done.

According to statistics issued by the Ministry of Health, Tuesday, both deaths were recorded as brought in dead at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

And out of the 26 new cases recorded, 19 are from Lusaka while seven are from Chirundu.

The cumulative number of cases now stands at 1,594 cases with 241 active cases.

The country further recorded 18 recoveries with 12 from Lusaka and six from Western Province.

The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,329.