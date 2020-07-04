Leader of the opposition and Monze UPND MP Jack Mwiimbu addresses journalists during press briefing at the party secretariat in Lusaka on June 24, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SOUTHERN Province UPND MPs have refused to meet President Edgar Lungu during his visit to that Province citing COVID-19 and the “unfair use of the Public Order Act”. At a briefing, Friday, Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu said the MPs had refused to meet President Lungu because his visitations usually turned into public rallies, which was a source of concern amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “All of us were informed through the Minister of Home Affairs and the Minister of Southern Province that President Lungu will be visiting...