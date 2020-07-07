ALLIANCE for Democracy and Development president Charles Milupi says President Edgar Lungu’s justification for not firing corruption-accused Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya gives credence to assertions that he prefers to associate with corrupt people. Speaking in an interview Milupi said the decision that was taken was wrong as the President should be the first to uphold morals in the country. “The portfolio of the Minister, especially when we have this pandemic, this is a serious pandemic, do you really need some in charge of this health portfolio to be the...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.