PF CADRES today stormed and threatened to burn down Mafken Radio Station for hosting UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema. But Copperbelt Police commissioner Charity Katanga says she does not have any information on the matter. Sources at the radio station said the PF cadres had gone to the station wanting to torch it. “UPND offices have been broken into. PF cadres are roaming around the Central Business District carrying machetes. They came to the radio station threatening to torch the radio station. The PF have also called the Independent Broadcasting Authority...



