SINDA District MMD chairperson George Mwanza says he regrets campaigning and supporting the PF government in 2016 because the ruling party has continued to perpetuate violence and has lamentably failed to deliver on its campaign promises. In an interview, Mwanza observed that Zambians had lost faith in President Edgar Lungu’s government and the PF violence to a level where some voters were vowing not to cast their vote at next year’s general election because of the Head of State’s failed leadership and his Cabinet. “People have lost faith in this...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.