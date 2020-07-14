CONSTITUTIONAL lawyer John Sangwa, State Counsel, says President Edgar Lungu’s corruption fight is a joke and that his defence for not firing Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya makes him sound like the minister’s lawyer rather than the Head of State. And Sangwa says President Lungu’s advisors should not be blamed for the mess in the country but the Head State himself because he is the one Zambians elected to manage the affairs of the country. Meanwhile, Sangwa has advised the ruling Patriotic Front to hire a crowd to boo opposition...



