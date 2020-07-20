EASTERN Province PF chairman Andrew Lubusha says the ruling party in the area is still trying to get hold of provincial youth chairperson Emmanuel J. Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay, following last week’s fracas at Lusaka Central Police. But PF sources in Petauke have told News Diggers that Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay, fled into Mozambique upon hearing that police were looking for him on charges of aggravated robbery. Police in Lusaka have launched a manhunt for Banda, who let PF cadres into an attack on Lusaka Central...



