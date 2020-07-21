A NEWS Diggers! investigation has revealed that the Rwandese national called Nsengiyumva Appolinaire, who was named by that country’s rebel leader Maj Nsabimana Sankara Calliixte in a court testimony as his link to President Edgar Lungu, is actually a member of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) procurement committee in Zambia. And Appolinaire has told News Diggers! that he has heard about the allegations levelled against him, but declined to explain his links to the rebel movement in Rwanda and his association with President Lungu, saying he was not in a...



