THE Auditor General’s Report has revealed that the Lusaka South Multi-Facility Economic Zone Limited (LS-MFEZ) allocated fuel worth K105,478 to a non-runner vehicle. And the Report disclosed that the company recruited an unqualified lawyer in the position of Company Secretary which resulted in paying K185,600 to a law firm as legal fees for services which would have been provided by the employee. According to the Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other statutory institutions for the financial year ended December 31,2018, the company’s fuel statements revealed...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.