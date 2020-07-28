FORMER commerce minister Robert Sichinga says if government was prudently utilising COVID-19 donations, schools would have reopened for all pupils. In an interview, Sichinga 2020 would be a lost year. “How long will this go on for where you close schools? It means that this year is lost. So, what happens to the year itself? You’ve opened schools for examination classes to continue learning, but where will they go after taking the exams? It’s self-defeating. The President himself has said we have to accept the new normal, so where is...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.