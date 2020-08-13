THE Auditors General’s Report has revealed that amounts totaling K88,508 were paid to 33 employees of Mansa Trades Training Institute as extra duty allowance without evidence of additional functions. According to the Auditor General’s Report on the Accounts of Parastatal Bodies and other statutory institutions for the financial year ended December 31, 2018, the irregularly paid amount had not been recovered. “Part 16.3 of the Collective Agreement between National Union of Technical Education Lecturers and Allied Workers and Mansa Trades Training Institute Management Board states that: ‘extra duty allowance shall...



