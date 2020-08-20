NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says he has assigned his vice-president Josephs Akafumba to meet with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema over plans to field one candidate in the forthcoming Mwansabombwe and Lukashya by-elections. And UPND chairman for elections Gary Nkombo says the party has not yet reached an agreement with NDC over the matter. In an interview, Kambwili said he could not personally meet Hichilema because he was recovering from COVID-19. “We are yet to discuss that. In fact, I have assigned my vice-president, national chairperson and secretary...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.