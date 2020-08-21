UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka says Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja and his deputy Bonny Kapeso have failed to run the command as evidenced by their failure to detain Eastern Province PF youth Emmanuel J Banda alias Jay Jay. And Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo says officers saw it appropriate to charge Jay Jay with aggravated assault rather than aggravated robbery. In an interview, Mucheleka wondered what was so special about Jay Jay that even police officers feared him. “This is getting too much. We can’t continue with...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.