Alliance for Community Action executive director Laura Miti speaks at a public discussion forum organized by News Diggers! In partnership with the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) at Chrismar Hotel in Lusaka on October 3, 2018 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

ALLIANCE for Community Action (ACA) executive director Laura Miti says it is very unfortunate that President Edgar Lungu stands on the side of those accused of crime. Last week, Patriotic Front Eastern Province Youth chairperson Emmanuel J Banda, commonly known as Jay Jay, said people were trying to tarnish his image because he was President Lungu’s defender. But, in an interview, Miti said it was disturbing that Jay Jay was granted bond after being arrested for raiding Lusaka Central Police station and beating a police officer. “PF cadre Emmanuel Banda,...