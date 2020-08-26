HOME Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has failed to disclose how much government used to procure security equipment, saying technocrats are still preparing the report. Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Red Hot Breakfast Show, Tuesday, Kampyongo said procurement of equipment was done by technocrats. When asked the cost of the security equipment, he said members of the public were going to be given the information soon. “Procurement of public equipment in government systems is done by technocrats who understand the regulations and the Public Procurement Act and the regulations...



