HEALTH Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya says the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 123 new COVID-19 cases out of 1,046 tests conducted, bringing the cumulative total to 12,025.

Giving a daily COVID-19 update, Sunday, Dr Chilufya said unfortunately, three deaths had been recorded at the Levy Mwanawasa COVID facility.

“In the last 24 hours, we recorded 123 cases of COVID-19 out of 1,046 tests that we conducted, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 12,025. Unfortunately, in the last 24 hours we also recorded three facility deaths in the Levy Mwanawasa COVID Facility. Two of these deaths involved relatively young people without co-morbidities but just presented with acute respiratory distress syndrome and were pure COVID deaths. That should alert us, the fact that the disease is still there and may be worsening and we are going to see sicker patients in our facilities,” Dr Chilufya said.

He said Levy Mwanawasa COVID Facility had 30 patients admitted as at yesterday, out of which 15 were on oxygen and four were critical condition, requiring intensive care therapy.

Dr Chilufya further said in other provinces, 20 patients were in admission facilities out of which nine were on oxygen.

“As we speak, Levy Mwanawasa now has 30 patients admitted to that facility. Out of this 30, 15 are on oxygen, four are critical and require intensive care therapy. Outside Lusaka in other provinces, we have recorded 20 patients in our admission facilities out of which nine are on oxygen. 362 patients have been discharged from our various facilities, bringing the total number of recoveries to 11,454,” he said.

And Dr Chilufya urged the community to take responsibility and to adhere to the health guidelines.

He further called on all leaders in various jurisdictions to provide strong leadership in the fight against COVID-19.

“The role of leadership at all levels of the community is critical in the fight against COVID-19. Government under His Excellence Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu has provided overall leadership in this fight against COVID-19. But leadership is at various levels. Today we make a clarion call to all leaders in traditional setups, religious setups, civic level and all other jurisdictions be it in the workplace, to provide strong leadership in the fight against COVID-19. Let us ensure that we provide the environment that is conducive for our constituents to operate under the public health environment that will not promote COVID-19. It is critical to note that we are still in the surge, cases are still going up. It is time to act now to disrupt the surge,” said Dr Chilufya.