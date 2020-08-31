COMMUNITY Development and Social Welfare Minister Kampamba Mulenga Chewe says the K1,600 being given out is an initiative under a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) programme meant to cushion the informal sector from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, social media was awash with pictures of citizens in various localities lining up to get the K1,600 relief fund. Many people assumed that it was a PF initiative and that they were collecting NRCs from beneficiaries as part of a rigging scheme. But in an interview, Mulenga said PF...
