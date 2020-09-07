INSPECTOR General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has cautioned police officers against involving themselves in politics during the course of policing elections, saying all those wishing to do so should resign and hand over the police uniform. In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations unit, Sunday, Kanganja said the role of the police was to ensure that law and order prevailed. He said police officers policing by-elections in Mwansabombwe should be professional in executing their duties. “Kakoma Kanganja has implored Police officers involved in policing elections in Mwansabombwe Constituency...



