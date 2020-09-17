PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says whether Hakainde Hichilema likes it or not, he will be re-elected for a third successive time as Republican President in next year’s general elections. Speaking, Wednesday, when he drummed up support for George Chisanga, the PF candidate in today’s Lukashya parliamentary by-election, President Lungu vowed that whether voters liked it or not, he would still end up being re-elected for a third time at the 2021 general election. The President said it’s not him who doesn’t want Hichilema to appear on the ballot paper, but the...
