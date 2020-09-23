NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili ( c) with his lawyer Keith Mweemba (r ) and his security arrives at Lusaka Magistrates’ Court for his case on August 4, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

NATIONAL Democratic Congress leader Chishimba Kambwili has once again dragged magistrate David Simusamba to the Judicial Complaints Commission, insisting that he is corrupt and hell bent on jailing him on flimsy allegations because he refused to give him a bribe. On Monday, Magistrate Simusamba abruptly closed a case in which Kambwili is charged with forgery, uttering a false document and giving false information to a public officer and set October 12, this year, as date of judgement. This was after Kambwili’s lawyers failed to show up as they were before...