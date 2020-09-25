THE Zambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (ZICA) says it is investigating a case where HoneyBee Pharmacy allegedly falsified its financial statements purported to have been audited by I.Dore company, in order to win a US$17 million medical supply tender under the Ministry of Health. And ZICA says it is unable to state whether or not it would take action against I.Dore, as it has not yet established that the audit firm was was involved in the alleged audit fraud. ZICA director for standards and Regulation, Mwelwa Mwaba, told News Diggers...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.