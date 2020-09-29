LUSAKA lawyer and UPND Lusaka Central aspiring candidate Mulambo Haimbe says the PF have interpreted the Constitution relating to President Edgar Lungu’s eligibility to stand in 2021 to suit their own interests. In an interview, Haimbe expressed disappointment that the PF had repeatedly interpreted the law to suit their own interests by insisting that the Head of State was eligible to be re-elected for a third successive time next year, when in fact not. “There is also a simple fact that before the Constitution was amended (in 2016), the President...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.