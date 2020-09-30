THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) says the introduction of the new voters’ register is a result of recommendations made by political parties, international observers and auditors in 2016. And the Commission says the pre-online registration is not a requirement, but only an option for those who wish to quicken their registration process. In an interview, ECZ chief electoral officer Patrick Nshindano said the introduction of the new voters’ register was as a result of recommendations made by political parties, international observers and auditors back in 2016, which the Commission...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.