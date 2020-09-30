A police officer tries to control angry mourners gathered at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross during musician David Phiri's funeral service on September 30, 2020 - Picture by Tenson Mkhala

There was a near stampede at Lusaka’s Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross as thousands of mourners tried to force themselves into the church during musician David Phiri’s funeral service today. During the fracas, several windows were broken and both inside small gates were removed as mourners tried to enter the church after Phiri’s (who was popularly known as Deav) body arrived. Some family members who were inside the church together with other mourners were seen panicking as Bishop Eddie Mulenga pleaded with some unruly mourners to stop breaking the...