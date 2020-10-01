THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) yesterday postponed a meeting with political parties saying the issues which were supposed to be discussed are before the courts. But National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili says if the Commission cannot hold a meeting in fear of being cited for contempt, then they should also stop the online registration process because it is equally subjudice. In a statement, Wednesday, ECZ acting public relations manager Sylvia Bwalya said the Commission would advise stakeholders on further engagements after the court cases have been disposed...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading his premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.