PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu will be wasting time by attempting to constitute a commission of inquiry into the privatisation process because it remains a non-issue among Zambians, says Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba. And Kalaba says the PF should just get in the battleground and campaign ahead of the 2021 elections instead of using ill methods to disqualify others from contesting the coming general elections. Last week, President Edgar Lungu said it was only a matter of time before he constituted a commission of inquiry into the controversial privatisation process after...



